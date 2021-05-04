RISING SUN, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Three teenagers wanted in connection with several Delaware shootings have been jailed following a 30-mile-long (48-kilometer-long) chase that ended in a crash in Maryland, authorities said.
Seventeen-year-old brothers Anthony Harrigan and Maurice Harrigan, along with Stanley Jones, 18, were charged as adults with offenses ranging from assault to gun and traffic violations following the Sunday night chase, Maryland State Police said in a statement.
Delaware authorities informed Maryland State Police late Sunday that a Jeep Patriot, believed to be stolen and connected to several shootings, was heading toward the state line, according to officials.
When Maryland officers intercepted the jeep, it struck two patrol cars and continued driving down an interstate. They turned on to Route 273, then Route 276 then on to Route 275 where they then eventually veered off a roadway and into a tree line before the suspects ran into the woods, the statement said.
The teens were later found in different areas and arrested, State Police said. Officers said they recovered two guns that were tossed during the chase.
Anthony, who police said was the driver of the jeep, was charged with four counts of first-degree assault, multiple firearm violations, motor vehicle theft and traffic-related charges.
Maurice and Jones were accused of being passengers in the jeep and were charged with multiple firearm violations, motor vehicle theft and traffic-related charges.
The teens were being held at a detention center in Elkton, Maryland, ahead of an initial court appearance. It was unclear whether they had attorneys who could comment for them.
Wilmington police declined to comment on the suspects' alleged involvement in the Delaware shootings.
