ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A 26-year-old Baltimore man is found guilty in the attempted murder of a man in Anne Arundel County in 2019.
Daniel Bartley, 27, was found by police on December 28, 2019 in the 200 block of Hilltop Road, suffering from eleven gunshot wounds. After several surgeries, he was stable enough to tell police he was shot by Andy Reyes, who was a close friend of Bartley’s girlfriend.READ MORE: COVID In Maryland: 501 New Cases, 7 Deaths As Hospitalizations Drop Down Again
Reyes was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence, wearing, carrying and transport of a handgun on person and possessing a loaded handgun in Bartley’s attempted murder.READ MORE: Reopening Maryland: Baltimore City Senior Centers Back Open May 17 For In-Person Activities At 50% Capacity
He will be sentenced on June 29, 2021. The charges carry a maximum sentence of life plus 26 years.MORE NEWS: 3 Delaware Teens Charged In 30-Mile Chase Through Maryland
This is the first jury trial since the courts reopening at the end of last month.