BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday it plans to welcome back fans to full capacity at M&T Bank Stadium for the upcoming season.
In a message to season ticket holders, the team said it’s optimistic that they will have a full stadium to fans as progress continues with COVID-19 vaccinations across the country.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming Your Way?
“Our preparations for the new season are ongoing, and with continuing progress in vaccinations throughout the nation and in our community, we are optimistic that we will have a full stadium of fans this season. We will continue to work diligently with state and local agencies to prepare to host fans safely. To achieve our goal of a full stadium, we encourage everyone in our community to get vaccinated and continue following the best practices recommended by public health authorities,” the team said in a statement.READ MORE: COVID In Maryland: 501 New Cases, 7 Deaths As Hospitalizations Drop Down Again
They cited Pimlico’s Triple-Crown Preakness event coming up in a few weeks, and Merriweather Post Pavilion’s plans to host events in July as encouraging for their own plans.
The plan for the 2021 season includes full capacity, but also safety protocols like mobile ticketing, touchless kiosks and cashless purchasing.MORE NEWS: Reopening Maryland: Baltimore City Senior Centers Back Open May 17 For In-Person Activities At 50% Capacity
This story is developing.