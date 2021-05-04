COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Down, Positivity Rate Up Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are on scene of a crash in West Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.

From Chopper 13, you can see that a car is flipped over in the multiple vehicle crash Warwick Ave and Gwynn Falls Parkway.

READ MORE: SEE IT: Video Shows Good Samaritan Rescuing Baby Who Fell Off Ocean City Bridge After Crash

The intersection is closed.

READ MORE: Families Of Joshua Day, Berlynn Matthews Wants Answers After Fatal Crash In Dundalk

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

MORE NEWS: American Families Plan: What's In It, And How Could It Put Money In Your Pocket?

 

CBS Baltimore Staff