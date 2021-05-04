CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — “May the fourth be with you” as a play on the famous catchphrase, “May the force be with you.” May 4th became known as “Star Wars Day.”

The franchise got its start in 1977 over the years it has continued to captivate fans and Tuesday it’s worth over $65 billion.

Star Wars fans around the world are celebrating, including here in Maryland.

818 market, in Catonsville, has a Star Wars-themed drink menu with cocktails like “Baby Yoda,” The Darkside” and “Obi Wan.”

The Carroll County Public Library continued their tradition of using the day to encourage reading, while teaching Star Wars Themed art projects like Yoda origami.

Alternate Worlds Comics and Games, in Cockeysville, is hosting a Star Wars Day event to raise money for the Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Company because it’s also International Firefighters Day.

“First of all I love Star Wars,” said owner Rob Reese, “but I think it’s also important to think about our real heroes?”

There will be light saber demos, costume contests, character meet-and-greets and a chance to celebrate this iconic franchise.

The event goes from 6p.m. to 8 p.m.