GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man is facing a federal indictment for allegedly impersonating a U.S. Marshal.
Renul Barnet Forbes, who is also known as “Michael Renul,” “Breion Jones,” and “Bree Jones,” was charged back on March 25 with false personation of a federal officer and possession of a fraudulently made government seal. The 32-year-old appeared in court on May 3, 2021.
According to the indictment, Forbes pretended to the be U.S. Marshal agent on Sept. 26, 2020 and presented a fake badge when he was being investigated by a Anne Arundel County Police officer in an effort to avoid identification and prosecution.
If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison for impersonating an officer and a maximum sentence of five years for using a fake government ID.