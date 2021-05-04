COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Down, Positivity Rate Up Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man is facing a federal indictment for allegedly impersonating a U.S. Marshal.

Renul Barnet Forbes, who is also known as “Michael Renul,” “Breion Jones,” and “Bree Jones,” was charged back on March 25 with false personation of a federal officer and possession of a fraudulently made government seal. The 32-year-old appeared in court on May 3, 2021.

According to the indictment, Forbes pretended to the be U.S. Marshal agent on Sept. 26, 2020 and presented a fake badge when he was being investigated by a Anne Arundel County Police officer in an effort to avoid identification and prosecution.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison for impersonating an officer and a maximum sentence of five years for using a fake government ID.

