BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Charles Street Promenade, a one-day closure of Charles Street to facilitate shopping, dining, and strolling will be held May 22, according to Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.
Charles Street Promenade will once again become a pedestrian mall for a day of outdoor shopping, dining and strolling, this time on May 22 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The event will be located between Saratoga Street and North Avenue and portions of Charles Street will be closed to cars.
Charles Street Promenade, which was previously held in October, will focus on benefiting small and independent shops and restaurants that are still hurting from last year’s COVID shutdowns.
It will help Baltimoreans change the way we think about public space by creating a better balance between people and cars, even for just one day, according to the Downtown Partnership.
Visitors will be able to shop at dozens of local boutiques and galleries, and dine in one of several outdoor parklets.
All current Baltimore City COVID guidelines about masking and group size will be in place.
The full list of businesses participating and other details about the Charles Street Promenade may be found at www.CharlesStreetPromenade.com.
