BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Cinco de Mayo! And as a way to celebrate Mexican-American heritage several local restaurants are offering deals.
Vida Taco Bar, which has several locations in Annapolis, Baltimore and Severna Park, is extending its hours Wednesday at all of its locations.READ MORE: GoVAX Mobile Vaccine Clinic Available In Dorchester Through Sunday
While Riverside Taphouse in Federal Hill is offering an array of Cinco de Mayo specials on tacos, flautas and beer!
And Papi’s Tacos, which has locations in Hampden and Fells Point, are featuring a make-your-own taco bar.
For more authentic Mexican cuisine, check out several restaurants in Highlandtown and Patterson Park, including Tijuana Tacos and Deli, La Sirenita Restaurant and Cinco De Mayo Taqueria. There are tons of options along the Eastern Avenue corridor.
Where’s your favorite Mexican food spot?MORE NEWS: USPS Warns Of Email And Text Message Scams