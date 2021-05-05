ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 679 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths Wednesday morning as hospitalizations drop down again.
Nearly five million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state so far, with over 2.1 million Marylanders fully vaccinated.READ MORE: GoVAX Mobile Vaccine Clinic Available In Dorchester Through Sunday
Hospitalizations went down by 10, now standing at 934 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those, 246 are in intensive care and 688 are in acute care.
Since the pandemic began, there are 450,689 total confirmed cases and 8,622 deaths. The state’s positivity rate went down slightly to 3.71%.
There are 2,186,149 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 4,996,199 doses so far. Of those, 2,810,050 are first doses with 19,386 administered in the last day. They have given out 1,992,315 are second doses, 36,075 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.READ MORE: USPS Warns Of Email And Text Message Scams
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,868
|(206)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|42,834
|(586)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|51,488
|(1,025)
|23*
|Baltimore County
|64,086
|(1,447)
|36*
|Calvert
|4,169
|(77)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,269
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,199
|(230)
|5*
|Cecil
|6,116
|(129)
|2*
|Charles
|10,609
|(188)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,727
|(50)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,504
|(311)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,987
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,185
|(267)
|5*
|Howard
|18,961
|(227)
|6*
|Kent
|1,318
|(44)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,075
|(1,477)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|83,504
|(1,435)
|32*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,940
|(44)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,878
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,546
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,093
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,268
|(273)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,481
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,584
|(97)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(73)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|24,958
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|46,045
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|82,732
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|77,168
|(89)
|6*
|40-49
|67,314
|(249)
|5*
|50-59
|67,297
|(714)
|28*
|60-69
|44,831
|(1,432)
|18*
|70-79
|24,650
|(2,193)
|40*
|80+
|15,694
|(3,892)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|235,593
|(4,154)
|92*
|Male
|215,096
|(4,468)
|99*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|138,375
|(3,030)
|70*
|Asian (NH)
|10,908
|(297)
|8*
|White (NH)
|159,036
|(4,360)
|98*
|Hispanic
|68,416
|(781)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|21,043
|(84)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,911
|(70)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.