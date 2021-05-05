COVID-19 IN MDNearly 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 679 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths Wednesday morning as hospitalizations drop down again.

Nearly five million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state so far, with over 2.1 million Marylanders fully vaccinated.

READ MORE: GoVAX Mobile Vaccine Clinic Available In Dorchester Through Sunday

Hospitalizations went down by 10, now standing at 934 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those, 246 are in intensive care and 688 are in acute care.

Since the pandemic began, there are 450,689 total confirmed cases and 8,622 deaths. The state’s positivity rate went down slightly to 3.71%.

There are 2,186,149 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 4,996,199 doses so far. Of those, 2,810,050 are first doses with 19,386 administered in the last day. They have given out 1,992,315 are second doses, 36,075 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

READ MORE: USPS Warns Of Email And Text Message Scams
A total of 193,834 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,837 in the last day.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,868 (206) 1*
Anne Arundel 42,834 (586) 14*
Baltimore City 51,488 (1,025) 23*
Baltimore County 64,086 (1,447) 36*
Calvert 4,169 (77) 1*
Caroline 2,269 (25) 0*
Carroll 9,199 (230) 5*
Cecil 6,116 (129) 2*
Charles 10,609 (188) 2*
Dorchester 2,727 (50) 1*
Frederick 19,504 (311) 9*
Garrett 1,987 (62) 1*
Harford 16,185 (267) 5*
Howard 18,961 (227) 6*
Kent 1,318 (44) 2*
Montgomery 70,075 (1,477) 46*
Prince George’s 83,504 (1,435) 32*
Queen Anne’s 2,940 (44) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,878 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,546 (37) 0*
Talbot 2,093 (37) 0*
Washington 14,268 (273) 3*
Wicomico 7,481 (152) 0*
Worcester 3,584 (97) 1*
Data not available 0 (73) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 24,958 (3) 0*
10-19 46,045 (6) 1*
20-29 82,732 (41) 1*
30-39 77,168 (89) 6*
40-49 67,314 (249) 5*
50-59 67,297 (714) 28*
60-69 44,831 (1,432) 18*
70-79 24,650 (2,193) 40*
80+ 15,694 (3,892) 92*
Data not available 0 (3) 0*
Female 235,593 (4,154) 92*
Male 215,096 (4,468) 99*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

MORE NEWS: Cinco De Mayo: Baltimore Area Restaurants Are Offering Deals On Mexican Food
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 138,375 (3,030) 70*
Asian (NH) 10,908 (297) 8*
White (NH) 159,036 (4,360) 98*
Hispanic 68,416 (781) 15*
Other (NH) 21,043 (84) 0*
Data not available 52,911 (70) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff