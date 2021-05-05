BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A $30,000 reward is being offered for information in the fatal shooting of Efraim Gordon, a man who was visiting Baltimore from Israel.
Police are calling this a robbery gone bad, but haven't ruled out anything.
“Our family will never be complete without Efraim again,” said David Rader, his brother.
Gordon, 31, was gunned down in the early morning hours of May 3 on the steps of his aunt and uncle’s home in the 3700 block of Ford’s Lane. He was here for a quick visit from Israel for his cousin’s wedding
“Nothing was stolen. He had his watch, his passport, his ID, his bag of money” said Ella Gordon, his sister.
He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Police said they are not actively investigating this an act of antisemitism, but a robbery that went bad. However, they are not ruling anything out.
Rader said he and his family feel differently.
“What we do know is that there were at least 3 individuals who were there. It was definitely 3 people looking for trouble in a Jewish area. It was a clear act of hatred,” he said.
Baltimore Councilman Yitzy Schleifer says an entire community is now grieving.
“It’s devastating to the community, and it really is terrorizing the community when you have a random act of violence like this,” said Schleifer, who represents the city’s fifth district.
