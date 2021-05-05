FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick Police are investigating an early morning shooting Wednesday that may have stemmed from an altercation.
Officers were called to the 100 Block of North Court Street for a report of shots fired around 1:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
Police believe the shooting stemmed from and altercation and they believe it was a targeted incident. Detectives are working to identify the people involved in the altercation.
If you live in the area of West 2nd Street and North Court Street and noticed anything out of the ordinary, or have camera footage of the area please contact FPD via our tip lines. Residents can contact FPD anonymously via the tip line at at 301-600-TIPS (8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or send a text to 240-674-TIPS (8477).
