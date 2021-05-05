Dorchester, Md. (WJZ) — A GoVAX Mobile Vaccine Clinic is available in Hurlock until Sunday May 9, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

The mobile vaccination unit provides free COVID-19 vaccinations through Maryland’s GoVAX Mobile program.

“Mobile vaccination clinics make it easy for Marylanders to get vaccines, and we plan to use them extensively in the coming weeks to help ensure that anyone who wants a vaccine gets a vaccine,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader.

The unit is located at 102 School Street in Hurlock, across the street from the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Company.

Dorchester County Health Officer Roger Harrell and Deputy Health Officer Dr. Casey Scott visited the mobile vaccination unit on Monday.

“If you’re ready to get a vaccine, now is the time to do it,” said Dr. Scott, who is a GoVAX Doctor in addition to being Dorchester County’s deputy health officer. “Appointments are not required here at the Hurlock mobile clinic, so it’s convenient to get a vaccine when it works for your schedule.”

The program utilizes specialized vaccination vehicles designed to support clinics of 250 or more doses per day as well as community outreach teams that travel in vans to establish smaller clinics providing 100 or more doses per day.

Clinics will be available in Hurlock everyday until Sunday, May 9, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Walk-ins will be accepted as long as vaccine supply allows each day.

Patients can also register for an appointment by calling the Dorchester County Health Department at 410-228-3223.

At each destination, local health departments work directly with their local populations – including vulnerable and hard-to-reach residents – to make vaccines available.

“Our GoVAX Mobile teams are coordinating with local partners across the state to deliver vaccines wherever we can meet a need,” said Secretary Schrader.

The mobile vaccination unit that is currently located in Hurlock will move to another jurisdiction next week.