ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds Marylanders to not disturb, feed or handle any wild deer they encounter.
Removing a fawn from the wild and holding them in captivity is indeed against the law in the state. It's for the safety of the animal and the public.
Deer are born with specialized adaptations that have helped them survive for ages. They will look lost or even dead to avoid any danger from potential predators. And with any new born, they will begin to wander off and explore new surroundings.
By no means does it mean anyone should rescue or help out the fawn, chances are the doe is nearby and will come back to check on its young.
“Captivity can lead to malnutrition, injury, and stress for wildlife. Deer in particular do not handle the stress of human interaction and can die in the process of being helped by well-meaning citizens,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “Wildlife may pose human health risks and become dangerous as they mature. Help us keep Maryland’s wildlife wild and safe.”
Anyone left wondering what they should do when coming across a fawn or just want more information should look on to the department's website or call the state's wildlife hotline at 877-463-6497.