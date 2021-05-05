BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you or family or friends are heading out tonight to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, consider this your warning that Maryland State Police are out in force to make sure everyone is safe on the roads. It’s the beginning of extra enforcement as summer vacations start and pandemic restrictions ease.

Officials are urging anyone reveling to think twice before driving so fun times don’t end in tragedy.

“There is no excuse for impaired driving and our troopers out there tonight will except none,” said Greg Shipley, agency spokesman.

All 23 barracks across the state will have extra troopers patrolling tonight, focusing on impaired, aggressive and distracted drivers. They want you to make good decisions before getting behind the wheel.

“It’s a choice that you can clearly make a good decision about.. and unfortunately, too many people make bad decisions.. especially on this day, so you make that choice ahead of time,” Shipley said.

Of particular focus will be areas known to have a higher number of DUI crashes or arrests, he said.

“Our troopers in the Washington metro troop will be down in the area of (Interstate) 495, Route 1, in those specific areas, but even in Baltimore County, they will be focused on the interstate areas,” Shipley said.

The troopers are at risk when they’re on patrol, he said. A trooper on the shoulder of Interstate 95 North in Rosedale around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday was hit by a box truck as he was investigating another crash, Shipley said. The trooper is expected to recover.

The driver took off but later apprehended and expected to be charged with impaired driving, Shipley said.

The National Traffic Highway Safety Administration says Cinco de Mayo is one of the top 10 days in the year for impaired driving crashes.

“Simply because we believe there will be more people out drinking, and unfortunately, then driving,” Shipley said.

Police expect more people out, thanks to loosened Covid restrictions.

“The biggest concerns include people, the number of people who will just be out to celebrate because it’s an opportunity to celebrate, when the rules have been changed. And we don’t want people to get carried away,” Shipley said.

Police say enforcement won’t stop tonight. This is the beginning of an increased period of enforcement throughout the summer. For one impaired driving offense, you could be fined for up to $10,000.