COVID-19 IN MDNearly 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Dundalk, Homicide, human remains, Talkers

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — People fishing in Dundalk early Wednesday found partial human remains in the water at the Peninsula Expressway Bridge Wednesday, Baltimore County Police said.

Homicide detectives responded, and dive teams spent most of the day searching for additional remains, police said.

READ MORE: 9 Anne Arundel Groups Get Grants To Help Ensure Equitable Covid-19 Vaccine Access

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with any information about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the death to call 410-307-2020.

READ MORE: 30-Year-Old Man Shot In Lower Left Leg In Baltimore

Anonymous tips also can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charges. Metro Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-866-7LOCKUP, the P3TIPS mobile app or http://metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/

MORE NEWS: Orioles Pitcher John Means Throws First Solo No Hitter For Franchise Since Jim Palmer In 1969

 

CBS Baltimore Staff