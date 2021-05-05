DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — People fishing in Dundalk early Wednesday found partial human remains in the water at the Peninsula Expressway Bridge Wednesday, Baltimore County Police said.
Homicide detectives responded, and dive teams spent most of the day searching for additional remains, police said.READ MORE: 9 Anne Arundel Groups Get Grants To Help Ensure Equitable Covid-19 Vaccine Access
Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with any information about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the death to call 410-307-2020.READ MORE: 30-Year-Old Man Shot In Lower Left Leg In Baltimore
Anonymous tips also can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charges. Metro Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-866-7LOCKUP, the P3TIPS mobile app or http://metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/MORE NEWS: Orioles Pitcher John Means Throws First Solo No Hitter For Franchise Since Jim Palmer In 1969