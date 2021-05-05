BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cinco de Mayo 2020 was all but canceled, but this year the party is once again in person.

“It’s a really good feeling,” said Kendra Mckee, who was celebrating at Nacho Mama’s Towson, where the party started during the lunch rush.

Said Tanisha Purnell, Nacho Mama’s manager: “Cinco de Mayo is like our Super Bowl.”

With the safety of their guests as a top priority, they’re happy to once again celebrate in person.

“Yes, there’s less table. Yes, we’re spaced out but at least, you know, we get to do it,” Purnell said.

The drink of choice for many will be the margarita. Papi’s Tacos in Hampden is preparing to serve upwards of 120 gallons of the tequila-based cocktail.

“(It’s) the busiest day of the year, hands down, no questions about it,” said Charlie Gjerde, co-owner of Papi’s Tacos.

To gear up for the big night, they’ve added extra outdoor seating.

“We have all our tables socially distant. We’re going to do a safe outdoor thing and then we have our indoor dining too,” Gjerde said.

Although restrictions are being lifted, both restaurants, as well as many others, are still preparing for a big night for their takeout business.