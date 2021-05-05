OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The toddler who was injured Sunday in a crash on the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City has been released from the hospital.
The 18-month-old girl is expected to make a full recovery.
The girl landed in the Assawoman Bay after her car seat was ejected from her parents' truck.
The outcome could have been much different if not for the good Samaritan who saw what happened, jumped into the water and rescued the child.
They were picked up by a family in a boat.