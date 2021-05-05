ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a new portal for Maryland residents who want to access their vaccination records.
This will be useful for anyone who may have lost or misplaced their COVID-19 vaccination cards. Residents can view or print the record here.READ MORE: What Is Cinco De Mayo Really About? Baltimore's Mexican Community Shares How They Observe The Day
The portal is free to use.READ MORE: 40 Year-Old Sentenced For Racketeering Conspiracy At Jessup Correctional Institution
This only applies to vaccines administered in state-run sites, if you got your vaccine elsewhere you can contact that facility to see if they can help locate your records.
According to the CDC, there is no national database for vaccination records.MORE NEWS: $30K Reward Offered For Information In Ephraim Gordon's Fatal Shooting