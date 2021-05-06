ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 578 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths Thursday morning as hospitalizations drop down again.
Over five million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state so far, with over 2.2 million Marylanders fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations went down by 33, now standing at 901 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those, 238 are in intensive care and 663 are in acute care.
Since the pandemic began, there are 451,267 total confirmed cases and 8,631 deaths. The state’s positivity rate went down slightly to 3.66%.
There are 2,219,257 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,047,436 doses so far. Of those, 2,828,179 are first doses with 18,129 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,023,236 are second doses, 30,921 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,871
|(206)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|42,886
|(587)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|51,579
|(1,031)
|23*
|Baltimore County
|64,193
|(1,453)
|36*
|Calvert
|4,170
|(77)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,269
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,227
|(231)
|5*
|Cecil
|6,124
|(130)
|2*
|Charles
|10,626
|(188)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,734
|(50)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,518
|(312)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,992
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,207
|(267)
|5*
|Howard
|18,985
|(227)
|6*
|Kent
|1,322
|(44)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,089
|(1,479)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|83,598
|(1,438)
|32*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,946
|(44)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,894
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,548
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,097
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,297
|(273)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,505
|(153)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,590
|(97)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(60)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|24,998
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|46,137
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|82,839
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|77,272
|(91)
|6*
|40-49
|67,402
|(248)
|5*
|50-59
|67,378
|(715)
|28*
|60-69
|44,867
|(1,434)
|18*
|70-79
|24,669
|(2,193)
|40*
|80+
|15,705
|(3,897)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|235,906
|(4,160)
|92*
|Male
|215,361
|(4,471)
|99*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|138,641
|(3,044)
|70*
|Asian (NH)
|10,923
|(298)
|8*
|White (NH)
|159,245
|(4,366)
|98*
|Hispanic
|68,482
|(781)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|21,076
|(84)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,900
|(58)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.