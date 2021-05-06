ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Four people were rescued just south of the Bay Bridge after their boat capsized Wednesday evening, Maryland Natural Resources Police said.
A good Samaritan in the area saw flare sightings just before 10 p.m. When he got closer, he saw a 30-foot cuddly cabin vessel capsized with three people in the water, police said.READ MORE: The Fight For Cruelty-Free Cosmetics: Maryland Will Be 5th State To Ban Testing Makeup On Animals
The Samaritan helped the three people onto his boat, but the fourth occupant of the capsized vessel was missing, police said.READ MORE: Johns Hopkins University Helping India Fight Covid Surge
A police diver found the fourth occupant, who was wearing a life jacket and helped him onto an Annapolis city fireboat. That occupant was flown to Shock Trauma for treatment.
Police did not specify the nature of the occupant’s injuries or gender.MORE NEWS: Driver Sought In Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Lakisha Furnanders
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now