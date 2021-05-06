TOWSON, Md. (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing brothers.
12-year-old Marcus Harris and 14-year-old Angelo Harris were last seen in the 8400 block of Oakleigh Road on Wednesday, May 5, at 8:30 p.m.
#MISSING: 12yr-old Marcus Angelo Harris & 14yr-old Angelo Joseph Harris. #Siblings Ls on 5/5/21 @ 8:30pm in the 8400 blk of Oakleigh Road in Towson. Marcus is 5'6,125lbs, blk shirt,gry sweat pants. Angelo 5'7,115, wht shirt, red pants. If seen call 911 or 410-887-2361. ^DJM pic.twitter.com/kv9eRKoObS
Marcus is listed at 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 125 pounds.
He was last seen in a black shirt and gray sweatpants.
Angelo is listed at 5 feet 7 inches and weighs about 115 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt and red pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or Baltimore County Police.