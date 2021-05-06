COVID-19 IN MDNearly 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing brothers.

12-year-old Marcus Harris and 14-year-old Angelo Harris were last seen in the 8400 block of Oakleigh Road on Wednesday, May 5, at 8:30 p.m.

Marcus is listed at 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 125 pounds.

He was last seen in a black shirt and gray sweatpants.

Angelo is listed at 5 feet 7 inches and weighs about 115 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and red pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or Baltimore County Police.