BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Baltimore Police Department are hoping the public can help them find a missing 16-year-old.
Andre Thompson was last seen at his Baltimore home on June 23, 2020 and has not been seen or heard from since. Investigators believe he could be in Glen Burnie.
He was with an adult woman and he may go by Deandre
He’s 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has information about Andre Thompson, you are urged to contact the Baltimore City Police Department at 410-396-2477, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.
