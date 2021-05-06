BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Black-tailed pups are now emerging in the Maryland’s Zoo busy prairie dog colony.
The black-tailed prairie dog pups began emerging this week and can be seen exploring in their above ground tunnels. These small and spunky dogs are native to the western United States and spend most of their time creating complex underground tunnel systems.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State
The pups are born underground in nesting chambers and spend up to seven weeks underground to nurse. Female prairies have litters of three to four puppies each spring.
They are born blind and without hair leaving them dependent on their parents for survival. Both parents care for the pups, but once they emerge from burrows, they nurse from any female prairie dog.READ MORE: Gov. Hogan, Mayor Scott To Meet Next Week After Days Of Verbal Sparring Over How To Handle Baltimore Violence
In the 1970s, prairie dogs were critically endangered. However, due to conservation efforts they are now classified as a “species of least concern.” Unfortunately, they continue to face habitat loss due to new urban developments.
Prairie Dog Town opened at the Maryland Zoo in 2009 after the colony was moved from their habitat to the front of the Zoo.
For photos and updates on the prairie dog colony, please visit www.marylandzoo.org and www.facebook.com/marylandzoo.MORE NEWS: Woman Killed After She Was Struck By Tractor-Trailer Following Crash On I-95 In Howard County