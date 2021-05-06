LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Howard County Wednesday night.
Troopers were on the scene of another crash nearby, when they learned of another crash on I-95 north near Gorman Road in Laurel around 7:05 p.m.
According to an early investigation, 73-year-old Candy Noonan of Germantown was driving her Hyundai Accent when she drove in front of a tractor-trailer and struck the front right side of her car.
Noonan got out of her car, while she was still in the road, to speak to the driver of the tractor-trailer. But she didn’t put her car in park and it began to move driverless toward the center median. She tried to get her vehicle as the tractor-trailer driver was trying to move to the side of the road. The truck driver didn’t see her and she was struck by the tractor-trailed.
She was declared dead at the scene.
I-95 was closed until around 9:15 p.m. as police investigated the crash.