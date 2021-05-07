BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amazon will host an onsite vaccination clinic at its Baltimore Fulfillment Center Monday for its Central Maryland employees, one of several it’s holding at 15 Central Maryland locations, among others across the country.
The clinic is part of an effort the company has made to support front-line employees, including enhanced safety measures and increased paid time off.
An Amazon release did not indicate the clinic’s hours but said those wishing to participate should email EmiHaw@Amazon.com.
The center is located at 2010 Broening Highway.