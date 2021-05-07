BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s annual summer tradition, Artscape, will not be held again this year due to the continuing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are disappointed to cancel Artscape again this year, but the health and safety of Baltimore citizens is our primary concern," said Donna Sawyer, the CEO of The Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts. "We look forward to celebrating together as a city next summer once it is safe to do so."
This yearly event held in Midtown Baltimore attracts more than 300,000 people to the Stations North Arts & Entertainment District.
"Fortunately, BOPA is thrilled to partner with the Walters Art Museum this year to bring back the in-person exhibition for the Sondheim Artscape Prize, a special highlight of Baltimore's creative spirit and a wonderful opportunity to engage with and experience the arts this summer," said Sawyer.
A decision regarding Baltimore’s 4th of July Celebration at the Inner Harbor has not been made as of yet. The BOPA will continue to monitor the impact and will determine whether it’s safe to gather.
BOPA looks forward to resuming traditions during the summer of 2022. However, Artscape fans and Baltimore communities can still experience some of the festival atmosphere every Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Baltimore Famer's Market and Bazaar located under the Jones Falls Expressway.
Please check the BOPA website for updates.