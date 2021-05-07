TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools and the Baltimore County Department of Health will be offering COVID-19 vaccines at high schools for students 16 and above, their family and interested school staff.

Vaccines will be offered as soon as Monday, May 10, at high schools will wellness centers and then at other selected high schools on Wednesday, May 19.

“We are so pleased that, through our ongoing partnership with the Baltimore County Department of Health, we are able to offer convenient access to vaccines for our older students, their families, and school staff,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “Getting the vaccine is a free and easy way to help protect your own health and the health of the community.”

Below is the listed for all the schools with a wellness center from 9a.m. to 1p.m.:

Chesapeake High/ first doses: May 10, 13 / second doses: June 1, 3

Dundalk High/ first doses: May 11, 12, 14 / second doses: June 1, 2, 4

Kenwood High/ first doses: May 10, 12, 13 / second doses: June 2, 4

Owings Mills High/ first doses: May 17, 19, 20 / second doses: June 7, 9, 10

Parkville High (also serving students from Loch Raven High for first doses on May 19 & second doses on June 9)/ first doses: May 18, 19, 21 / second doses: June 8, 9, 11

Lansdowne High/ first doses: May 24, 26, 28 / second doses: June 14, 16, 17

Woodlawn High/ first doses: May 25, 26, 28 / second doses: June 15, 16, 18

And below are the other selected schools that will offer vaccines at various other times:

Catonsville High/ May 26 & June 16/ from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Dulaney High/ May 26 & June 16/ from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Franklin High/ May 19 & June 9/ from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Hereford High/ May 19 & June 9/ from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Milford Mill Academy (also serving students from Randallstown High) /May 26 & June 16/ from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

New Town (also serving students from Randallstown High)/ May 26 & June 16/ from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Overlea High/ May 26 & June 16/ from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Patapsco High/ May 19 & June 9/ from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Perry Hall High/ May 26 & June 16/ from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Pikesville High/ May 19 & June 9/ from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Sparrows Point High/ May 19 & June 9/ from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Towson High (also serving students from Loch Raven High)/ May 19 & June 9/ from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.