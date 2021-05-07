COVID-19 IN MDOver 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State, Hospitalizations Drop Again
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore, Crime, Police, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Baltimore Friday.

The man was sitting in a car in the 2000 block of Christian Street at 8:53 p.m. when police arrived and found him suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition, police said, but later died.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

