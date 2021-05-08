WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Four people are dead after a tragic shooting and fire on a townhome-lined street in Woodlawn Saturday morning.

“This guy just started letting off shots at random people,” neighbor Jabari Mansell said.

Neighbors reported a home was on fire at Maury Road and Kellys Court around 6:40 a.m. and that a man was outside of it shooting at people.

“I just opened my door, and the guy, the Black guy come around, like here and he randomly shot at me two times,” neighbor Sushil Chhetri said.

Neighbors said the man may have intentionally set the fire to lure people outside to shoot them.

“The guy set the building on fire – I think it was his own home – and lured other neighbors outside,” Mansell said.

When police arrived, four officers shot at the suspect. Police said he died at the scene. They identified him as 56-year-old Everton Brown.

“Our officers responded to this scene. When they arrived, they found a man outside armed. That threat was neutralized,” said Joy Stewart, director of public affairs for the Baltimore County Police.

Three victims were killed and another man was taken to the hospital, police said. No officers were injured.

Officials said the fire was gas-fed and neighbors reported hearing a loud bang as it happened.

“I heard the sound, the explosion sound. I went out. I came out, like, right in front and the whole house facade was gone,” neighbor Abdul Hadi Syed said.

Police said the investigation into the shooting and fire is complex and ongoing with federal, state and local authorities involved.

“It’s going to be a very lengthy process ahead. This scene is not going to get cleared up overnight and unfortunately, this poor neighborhood is going to be reminded of all this,” said Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt.

The four officers who fired their weapons at the suspect have been placed on routine administrative duty, officials said.

#Update The suspect involved in this morning's incident in the 7500 block of Maury Rd. has been identified as 56-year-old Everton Brown. #BCoPD #Baltimore #Marylandhttps://t.co/CC4fvpYHwG pic.twitter.com/K0mMW9Tgab — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 9, 2021

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now