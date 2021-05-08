ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 656 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths Saturday morning as the state positivity rate continues to fall.
Over five million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state so far, with over 2.2 million Marylanders fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations remained flat on Saturday, standing at 859 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those, 217 are in intensive care and 653 are in acute care.
Since the pandemic began, there are 452,691 total confirmed cases and 8,652 deaths. The state’s positivity rate went down slightly to 3.44%
There are 2,296,177 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,160,316 doses so far. Of those, 2,864,139 are first doses with 20,143 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,096,190 are second doses, 41,793 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,893
|(206)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,061
|(590)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|51,827
|(1,039)
|23*
|Baltimore County
|64,449
|(1,461)
|36*
|Calvert
|4,177
|(77)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,283
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,266
|(232)
|5*
|Cecil
|6,158
|(130)
|2*
|Charles
|10,656
|(190)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,744
|(50)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,557
|(312)
|9*
|Garrett
|2,000
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,268
|(269)
|5*
|Howard
|19,016
|(227)
|6*
|Kent
|1,330
|(44)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,201
|(1,482)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|83,817
|(1,448)
|32*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,958
|(44)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,913
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,549
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,105
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,342
|(273)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,524
|(153)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,597
|(97)
|1*
|County Data not available
|0
|(44)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,136
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|46,351
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|83,087
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|77,529
|(93)
|6*
|40-49
|67,582
|(247)
|5*
|50-59
|67,557
|(718)
|28*
|60-69
|44,993
|(1,441)
|18*
|70-79
|24,728
|(2,198)
|40*
|80+
|15,728
|(3,903)
|92*
|Age Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|236,691
|(4,172)
|92*
|Male
|216,000
|(4,480)
|99*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|139,303
|(3,063)
|70*
|Asian (NH)
|10,951
|(298)
|8*
|White (NH)
|159,752
|(4,378)
|98*
|Hispanic
|68,622
|(786)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|21,142
|(85)
|0*
|Race and Ethnicity Data not available
|52,921
|(42)
|0*
