LANHAM, Md. (WJZ) — A Lanham man was arrested Friday after allegedly shooting and killing his brother in his apartment, Prince George’s County Police said.
In an interview after his arrest, Dominick Pailin, 29, allegedly admitted to shooting his brother, Bryan Pailin, 39, of Morningside during an ongoing dispute, police said.
Officers were called to the apartment in the 9900 block of Greenbelt Road and found Bryan Pailin suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
Dominick Pailin has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and other related charges, police said.
The investigation is continuing, and police ask anyone with information to call 301-516-2512 and refer to case 21-0020177. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app,
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 7, 2021