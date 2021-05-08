LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a store in Laurel Friday at gunpoint, committing a carjacking at gunpoint and causing a car crash as he was trying to flee, Laurel Police said.
The suspect, who police did not identify, was inside the AT&T Store in the 14700 block of Baltimore Avenue at 10:32 a.m. and ran out the back door, police said.
Officers chased the man on foot to the area of Cherry Lane and Baltimore Avenue, where the man carjacked someone at gunpoint and tried to flee but caused a car crash at the intersection, police said.
Officers arrested the man, who then was taken to the hospital for treatment of the injuries he sustained in the accident, police said. He later was released. The driver and passenger in the second car were taken to a hospital, where they are being treated and released, police said. The driver of the third vehicle was treated and released from the scene.
Police did not specify the charges against the man, but said the investigation is continuing and ask anyone with information to call 301-498-0092 or email anonymous tips to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.