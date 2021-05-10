COVID-19 IN MDCoronavirus Numbers Continue To Decline In The State
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus numbers continue to fall in Maryland Monday. State officials report 276 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths as hospitalizations and the state positivity rate continues to decline.

Over 5.2 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state so far, with over 2.3 million Marylanders fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations dropped by 24, now at 798 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those, 213 are in intensive care and 585 are in acute care.

Since the pandemic began, there are 453,401 total confirmed cases and 8,670 deaths. The state’s positivity rate went down to 3.06%.

There are 2,362,515 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,256,617 doses so far. Of those, 2,894,102 are first doses with 15,112 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,157,668 are second doses, 28,912 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 204,847 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 2,489 in the last day.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,898 (206) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,148 (590) 14*
Baltimore City 51,969 (1040) 23*
Baltimore County 64,579 (1461) 36*
Calvert 4,180 (77) 1*
Caroline 2,288 (25) 0*
Carroll 9,285 (232) 5*
Cecil 6,167 (130) 2*
Charles 10,669 (190) 2*
Dorchester 2,758 (50) 1*
Frederick 19,573 (312) 9*
Garrett 2,001 (62) 1*
Harford 16,292 (269) 5*
Howard 19,033 (227) 6*
Kent 1,330 (44) 2*
Montgomery 70,257 (1483) 46*
Prince George’s 83,912 (1449) 32*
Queen Anne’s 2,959 (44) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,928 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,560 (37) 0*
Talbot 2,113 (37) 0*
Washington 14,368 (273) 3*
Wicomico 7,532 (153) 0*
Worcester 3,602 (97) 1*
Data not available 0 (59) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 25,196 (3) 0*
10-19 46,464 (6) 1*
20-29 83,213 (41) 1*
30-39 77,660 (94) 6*
40-49 67,671 (248) 5*
50-59 67,647 (723) 28*
60-69 45,056 (1,447) 18*
70-79 24,753 (2,201) 40*
80+ 15,741 (3,905) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 237,084 (4,181) 92*
Male 216,317 (4,489) 99*
Unknown 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 139,620 (3,065) 70*
Asian (NH) 10,963 (298) 8*
White (NH) 160,020 (4,379) 98*
Hispanic 68,684 (786) 15*
Other (NH) 21,173 (85) 0*
Data not available 52941 (57) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

