ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus numbers continue to fall in Maryland Monday. State officials report 276 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths as hospitalizations and the state positivity rate continues to decline.
Over 5.2 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state so far, with over 2.3 million Marylanders fully vaccinated.READ MORE: Funeral For Slain Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook Will Be Held Monday
Hospitalizations dropped by 24, now at 798 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those, 213 are in intensive care and 585 are in acute care.
Since the pandemic began, there are 453,401 total confirmed cases and 8,670 deaths. The state’s positivity rate went down to 3.06%.
There are 2,362,515 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,256,617 doses so far. Of those, 2,894,102 are first doses with 15,112 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,157,668 are second doses, 28,912 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.READ MORE: Man Shot In Both Legs In West Baltimore Sunday Night
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread And Vaccinations
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,898
|(206)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,148
|(590)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|51,969
|(1040)
|23*
|Baltimore County
|64,579
|(1461)
|36*
|Calvert
|4,180
|(77)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,288
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,285
|(232)
|5*
|Cecil
|6,167
|(130)
|2*
|Charles
|10,669
|(190)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,758
|(50)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,573
|(312)
|9*
|Garrett
|2,001
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,292
|(269)
|5*
|Howard
|19,033
|(227)
|6*
|Kent
|1,330
|(44)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,257
|(1483)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|83,912
|(1449)
|32*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,959
|(44)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,928
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,560
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,113
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,368
|(273)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,532
|(153)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,602
|(97)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(59)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,196
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|46,464
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|83,213
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|77,660
|(94)
|6*
|40-49
|67,671
|(248)
|5*
|50-59
|67,647
|(723)
|28*
|60-69
|45,056
|(1,447)
|18*
|70-79
|24,753
|(2,201)
|40*
|80+
|15,741
|(3,905)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|237,084
|(4,181)
|92*
|Male
|216,317
|(4,489)
|99*
|Unknown
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: Novavax Announces Early Results Of Combination Flu, COVID-19 Vaccine
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|139,620
|(3,065)
|70*
|Asian (NH)
|10,963
|(298)
|8*
|White (NH)
|160,020
|(4,379)
|98*
|Hispanic
|68,684
|(786)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|21,173
|(85)
|0*
|Data not available
|52941
|(57)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.