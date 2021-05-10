COVID-19 IN MDCoronavirus Numbers Continue To Decline In The State
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Delaware, Dover, Firefly Music Festival, summer festivals

DOVER, Del. (WJZ) — The Firefly Music Festival dropped its lineup for the summer and headliners include Billie Ellish, Lizzo and The Killers.

Also on the list of performers: Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Roddy Rich, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly,  Diplo and Nelly.

READ MORE: 'We Just Woke Up With A Loud Bang' Neighbors Remember Victims Of Woodlawn Tragedy

See the full lineup below.

Pre-sale tickets start at $299 for the weekend.

READ MORE: Catherine Pugh: Inside The Case

VIP starts at $699 and Super VIP at $2,499.

Presale begins Friday.

MORE NEWS: Police Continue To Investigate Woodlawn Shooter's Background, Neighbors Say They Have Been Complaining For Years

As for COVID-19 regulations, event officials say, “We continue to monitor the evolving health mandates and regulations. For the most current COVID-19 information relating to the festival, please refer to the COVID-19 section below, which will be updated as the festival approaches. While safety is our top priority, the risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.”

CBS Baltimore Staff