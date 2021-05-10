DOVER, Del. (WJZ) — The Firefly Music Festival dropped its lineup for the summer and headliners include Billie Ellish, Lizzo and The Killers.
Also on the list of performers: Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Roddy Rich, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Diplo and Nelly.READ MORE: 'We Just Woke Up With A Loud Bang' Neighbors Remember Victims Of Woodlawn Tragedy
See the full lineup below.
Pre-sale tickets start at $299 for the weekend.
VIP starts at $699 and Super VIP at $2,499.
Presale begins Friday.
As for COVID-19 regulations, event officials say, “We continue to monitor the evolving health mandates and regulations. For the most current COVID-19 information relating to the festival, please refer to the COVID-19 section below, which will be updated as the festival approaches. While safety is our top priority, the risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.”