By CBS Baltimore Staff
WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. (WJZ) — A Howard County officer rescued an injured bald eagle at a park-and-ride along Route 32 in West Friendship on Monday afternoon.

PFC Charles Toler managed to save the bird by corralling it using only a sweatshirt and cardboard box.

After the rescue, the bird was taken to a group of volunteers from a raptor and owl rescue who hope to nurse it back to health.

