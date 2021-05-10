WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. (WJZ) — A Howard County officer rescued an injured bald eagle at a park-and-ride along Route 32 in West Friendship on Monday afternoon.
PFC Charles Toler managed to save the bird by corralling it using only a sweatshirt and cardboard box.
After the rescue, the bird was taken to a group of volunteers from a raptor and owl rescue who hope to nurse it back to health.
The bald eagle was then delivered to a group of volunteers from a Raptor and Owl Rescue who will hopefully be able to nurse the bird back to health.
Thank you PFC Toler for going above and beyond to protect ALL the residents of Howard County.
