GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland-based Novavax announced Monday the early data from its combination flu and covid-19 vaccine.
The vaccine, which would feature the biotech companies NanoFlu™ and its covid-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373), showed positive immune results for bot influenza and covid-19.
In a manuscript titled, "Combination Respiratory Vaccine Containing Recombinant SARS-CoV-2 Spike and Quadrivalent Seasonal Influenza Hemagglutinin Nanoparticles with Matrix-M™ Adjuvant," studied the combo vaccine. Early data shows it triggered responses for both influenza A and B as well as covid-19.
Clinical studies of the combo vaccine are expected to begin by the end of the year.
"Despite low rates during the COVID-19 pandemic, influenza remains a significant risk to global public health and the need for versatile, more effective vaccines is as important as ever, including against the flu. This study's results build on our success to-date with NVX-CoV2373, and with NanoFlu, which successfully achieved all of its objectives in a pivotal Phase 3 trial announced last year," said Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President of Research and Development, Novavax. "We believe that this novel combination vaccine candidate, which leverages Novavax' technology platform and Matrix-M™ adjuvant, could be an important future tool in the long-term fight against both of these harmful respiratory viruses."
