TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University officials said the vendor handling purchases of commencement regalia reported a possible cyber incident involving credit card information.
That vendor, Herff Jones, sent a notice to upcoming graduates, who may have made a purchase through them.
Herff Jones reported they were a victim of a cyber attack and that there are reports of possible fraudulent activity on customer’s credit card statement.
At this time, there is no indication that Towson University’s information systems were affected by this incident.
Herff Jones is investigating the incident and which individuals were impacted.
“We encourage students who purchased a cap and gown online to monitor their payment card account statements and credit reports for instances of unauthorized activity,” Towson University said in a statement. “If any suspicious or unusual activity is discovered, we encourage students to report it immediately to their financial institution.”
If you have any questions, please contact Herff Jones at 855-535-1795 (toll free) between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday.
