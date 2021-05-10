BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The victims who were killed in a Woodlawn neighborhood in Baltimore County came from all walks of life.

The community experienced a morning of terror on Saturday. “We just woke up with a loud bang and everything in the house started to lean over,” one neighbor told WJZ.

Police say the suspect, Everton Green, shot and killed Ismael Quintanilla and Sara Alcote.

“We literally saw him with a black sweatsuit on, he has one hand on the screen door and he’s in the motion like kicking in their door to go into the house and at that point, I’m like oh my gosh, he’s going in our next-door neighbor’s house,” a neighbor who did not want to be identified told WJZ.

Another neighbor directly across the street told WJZ that she saw everything, including the moment Green chased Alcote outside the house.

“Then we saw his next-door neighbor, she was covered in blood. She just collapsed in the street,” says that neighbor who also didn’t want to give her name.

Sagar Ghimire is the third victim who was shot and killed. He posted pictures from graduation just days ago. The 24-year-old is from Nepal and Claflin University said he was a presidential scholar who moved to Maryland for graduate school.

A Nepalese man in the area said his family was in the same house as Ghimire. He said his young son is now having flashbacks.

“Your son is having nightmares,” asked Ava-joye Burnett. “Yeah,” he answered. “My son and my wife she’s still crying. My family in the country, they’re crying.”

The Baltimore Association of Nepalese in America started a Go-Fund page to help the two victims from Nepal.

If you would like to donate to the families, click here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-maryland-shooting-victims

https://www.gofundme.com/f/donations-for-my-cousin-parents