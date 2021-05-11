GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County officials say they are prepared to vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds after the US Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to include children in that age group.

“We’re ready to handle 12 to 15-year-olds we just need that formal approval from the CDC,” said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, the Anne Arundel County Health Officer.

Kalyanaraman said the county is now waiting for a recommendation on use of the vaccine in that age group from the US Centers for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. It is scheduled to meet on Wednesday. If it endorses use of the vaccine for young teens, the county can then start administering doses to them as soon as Thursday.

“We have a huge push going on it just at our clinic sites but are working with pediatric practices to make sure that they have access to the vaccine,” said Dr. Kalyanaraman.

Kalyanaraman said that the county has about 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and another 3,000 being shipped to the county.

“We were really excited,” said Todd Dring, a father from Howard County. “We have a 13 and 12-year-old, so we were anxious all along for them to be able to be vaccinated.

Parents can sign up for appointments for their children after the CDC’s approval or can walk up to any vaccination site in the county that offers the Pfizer vaccine.

“We want the whole family to be vaccinated so we don’t get sick,” said Ken Rbanski, a Linthicum resident.

Parents also told WJZ that the authorization comes at a good time, with summer right around the corner.

“My kids go to sleep away sleep away summer camp so this came just in time,” said Dring.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.