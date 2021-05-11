COVID-19 IN MD5.3M Vaccine Doses Distributed In The State, Nearly 2.4M Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A body was found in northwest Baltimore Tuesday morning.

Baltimore Police say the body of the unidentified man was found in the grass in the 3200 block of Garrison Avenue around 10:58 a.m.

Homicide is investigating it as a suspicious death.

