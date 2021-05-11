MONKTON, Md. (WJZ) — The colors change everywhere you look. From purples, reds, and orange, Ladew Topiary Gardens has been here since 1929, but Tuesday’s accomplishment is growing like the tulips every year. The nonprofit is celebrating 50 years as a public garden.

“You would think perhaps Covid would be a time where nonprofits wouldn’t see a lot of activity and it’s been the complete opposite for us,” Emily Emerick, the Executive Director at Ladew Topiary Gardens, said.

The breathtaking views have educated visitors for decades, while promoting the garden and facilities — keeping the spirit Harvey Ladew invested during the Great Depression.

“The last 50 years, the care of the gardens is noticeable,” Emerick told WJZ. “They’re very well taken care of by a group of horticulturalists and particularly in the spring time, they just look beautiful.”

Lise Hogan is one of the many visitors.

“Today is the first time we’re here. I love the sculpture gardens and all the little nooks and crannies you can wander through,” she said while gazing at the scenery.

Stunning pictures from the 50s tell a story of transition. The terrace of 1957 and Ladew clipping Swan topiary to the croquet court of today are in black and white but the history is timeless.

Emerick, whose been at Ladew for 20 plus years, added more perspective.

“We now understand in a much deeper way the importance of these kinds of places particularly through the pandemic. The other time we saw the same spike in attendance was after September 11th,” she said.

It’s been successful for a century while rooted in the vision of its founder.

Ladew Topiary Gardens had 988 visitors on Sunday and while they’re busy, they’d still love to have you. They’re open every other day besides Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.