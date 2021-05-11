COVID-19 IN MDCoronavirus Numbers Continue To Decline In The State
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:cicada season, DC, Little Pearl

WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — A Michelin Star restaurant in Washington D.C. is temporarily closing in part due to cicada season.

Little Pearl’s owner Aaron Silverman told The Washingtonian that they will close for about a month on May 10 to retrain, renovate and clean, but also because of cicadas season.

With 80% percent of their dining being outdoors in a garden area, cicadas could become an issue for diners, he told them.

Silverman said those with reservations can reschedule them with their sister restaurant Rose’s Luxury.

Popville posted the email the restaurant sent to those with reservations.

CBS Baltimore Staff