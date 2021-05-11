BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another violent day in Baltimore City, three shootings happened within three minutes of each other.

In the past 24 hours, at least nine people have been shot, one of them died.

This comes as the family of Efraim Gordon are still searching for answers as to what led to his death.

“We are just broken and shattered in every kind of way from this” said Sara Marshall, Gordon’s cousin.

Marshall said her 31-year-old cousin took his first flight to America for a family wedding and one week later she said he is now leaving in a coffin.

“He was the kindest soul that I ever met in my life. We don’t have any answers, we don’t know what the motive was or what really happened that night but what we do know is we want justice” said Marshall.

Police said Gordon was gunned down last week as he stood on his aunt and uncle’s doorstep in northwest Baltimore.

Baltimore City police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Mayor Brandon Scott and city council members met with Gordon’s family Tuesday for a crime walk. Officials promised the family change.

“The police department has been very thorough in having detectives combing through every piece of evidence and that’s what’s key to solving crimes” said Councilmember Yitzy Schleifer.

But, Tuesday marked another violent day in the city. Police said gunfire erupted near Poe Homes in West Baltimore. Three women and one man were shot and they’re all expected to be okay.

Three more shootings took place in the city Tuesday evening within three minutes.

Around 6:42 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 2000 block of Braddish Avenue for a report of a shooting. Once at the location, officers found a 26 year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Then at 6:43 p.m., Western District patrol officers responded to the 1900 block of Mosher Street for a report of a shooting. Once at the location, officers located a 30 year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

Then at 6:44 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 500 block of North Curly Street for a report of discharging. Upon officers arrival, they located a 26 year-old man unresponsive, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Scott declined to speak on camera, but called the crime unacceptable. He said he plans to work with the community to help bring justice to families like Gordon’s.

“It would bring closure if we were able to know whoever committed this crime would be off the streets” said Marshall.

“When a community comes together and works with the city and works with the police department, that synergy is what we need to help drive down crime in Baltimore” said Schleifer.