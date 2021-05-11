COVID-19 IN MDCoronavirus Numbers Continue To Decline In The State
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Sean Streicher
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Crime, Laurel, Local TV, Shooting

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A child is hospitalized and three people are dead after a reported domestic-related quadruple shooting in the Laurel area of Anne Arundel County. Police officials say the suspect is one of the deceased and all of the victims were related.

Anne Arundel County Police were called out to the 200 block of Federalsburg South for a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Monday. They only began to clear the scene Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: DC Michelin Star Restaurant Little Pearl Temporarily Closing In Part Due To Cicada Season

When officers arrived they found three people dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Inside The Case: How Federal Agents Built Their Investigation Into Catherine Pugh's 'Healthy Holly' Book Scandal

Identities were not yet released as the investigation continues into the incident.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

MORE NEWS: Police Continue To Investigate Woodlawn Shooter's Background, Neighbors Say They Have Been Complaining For Years

 

Sean Streicher