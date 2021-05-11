LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A child is hospitalized and three people are dead after a reported domestic-related quadruple shooting in the Laurel area of Anne Arundel County. Police officials say the suspect is one of the deceased and all of the victims were related.
Anne Arundel County Police were called out to the 200 block of Federalsburg South for a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Monday. They only began to clear the scene Tuesday morning.
Police are still on the scene of a quadruple shooting in Laurel, Md. Three people are dead, including the gunman, a child remains in the hospital. All four are believed to be from the same family. pic.twitter.com/NANQHM64y8
— Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) May 11, 2021
When officers arrived they found three people dead at the scene.
Identities were not yet released as the investigation continues into the incident.
AACOPD responding to #shooting in the 200 block of Federalsburg South In Laurel. Active scene and there is no threat to the community. More information will be provided when available.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) May 11, 2021
