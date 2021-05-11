BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Loyola University is requiring coronavirus vaccinations for all returning student this upcoming fall.
According to an FAQ on the university’s website, “all undergraduate and graduate students attending class in person must receive their final dose of one of the COVID vaccines by Aug. 1, 2021.”READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, City Officials Will Give COVID Update At 2 p.m.
“In addition, students who will be on campus this summer must be fully vaccinated by July 1, 2021,” the website stated.READ MORE: 'This Is Not Just Any Usual Recovery': Economist Explains Rash Of Price Hikes, Product Shortages
However, the university is not yet requiring vaccinations for staff or faculty.
“The University is not yet requiring vaccination for FSA. However, Fr. Linnane and the President’s Cabinet expect faculty, staff, and administrators to be vaccinated, in keeping with the spirit of our community and our Jesuit values,” the website reads. “The University is continuing to examine the possibility of requiring the vaccine for employees and reserves the right to require it in the future.”MORE NEWS: BIRD IMMUNITY: Orioles Coaches, Players Won't Need To Wear Masks In Dugouts After Team Reaches 85% Vaccination Rate