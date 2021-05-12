ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (WJZ) — Seven people were indicted in connection to a violent drug trafficking organization in Anne Arundel County.

Maryland’s Attorney General Brian Frosh and the Anne Arundel Police Chief Amal Awad announced the indictments for these defendants on multiple charges including participation in a criminal organization on Wednesday.

“These individuals were members of an organized criminal and illegal drug organization,” said Frosh. “They were violent and terrorized residents of the community in which they conducted their illegal activity. I appreciate the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement partners to help get these drugs and guns off the street and bring these individuals to justice.”

The investigation into the organization began following the November 2019 murder of Xavier Green. Investigators said Green was shot and killed at his home in Glen Burnie. Officials said Green was also a member of the organization. The firearm used to kill Green was used in another murder that claimed the life of innocent by stander, Carolyn McFadden.

The investigation was led by the Anne Arundel Police Department and the Maryland Attorney General Office.

“I am proud of the men and women of our Homicide Unit and Special Enforcement Section for their hard work and commitment in ridding our community of these violent criminals. Their tenacity throughout this long-term investigation resulted in the dismantling of a violent drug trafficking organization,” said Awad. “We are grateful for our relationships and continued collaboration with our state and local law enforcement partners, the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, and Maryland’s Attorney General’s Office.”

The investigation revealed that the organization distributed drugs, mainly marijuana and oxycodone, to customers in the Morris Hill community in Anne Arundel County as well as Baltimore city and county.

The group used threats and violence to control their territory, investigators said. At one point, one person in the group threatened an undercover detective while he was in his vehicle in the area.

A total of six firearms were recovered during the investigation along with ammunition, approximately 15 pounds of marijuana, 167 grams of cocaine, 270 grams of oxycodone, as well as Morphine and Tramadol.

The defendants have been charged with assault, conspiracy to distribute drugs, participation in a criminal organization, and firearm related charges. An additional 8 defendants were also charged with firearm and drug related counts in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.

The individuals indicted include:

Aaron Berg, Glen Burnie

Je’Kwon Desean Austin, Glen Burnie

Deniko Darrel Carter, Baltimore City

Purnell Jermaine Carter, Jr., Baltimore City

Purnell Jermaine Carter, Sr., Owings Mills

Shirley Carter, Glen Burnie

Thomas Carter, Glen Burnie

Marice Tavon Coates, Baltimore

Marcus Enoch Jones, Anne Arundel

Tracey Lee Loadholt, Anne Arundel

Shytiea McKeever, Baltimore City

Maurice Richardson, Baltimore City

Jeremiah Jayden Shuron, Anne Arundel

Steven Stasevich, Baltimore County

Bryant Gregory Whitfield, Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County Police are offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction in Xavier Green’s murder. Anyone with information can contact Anne Arundel County Police Anonymous Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit a tip online at: http://metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip