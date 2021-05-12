BALTIMORE (AP) — Businessman Mike Rosenbaum announced Tuesday that he’s seeking the Democratic nomination for governor of Maryland.
The 49-year-old Rosenbaum is the founder of the companies Catalyte and Arena. He has focused on building systems using data to project how well people will perform in a specific position or company.
Rosenbaum says Maryland needs a governor to build a more inclusive post-COVID-19 economy.
Rosenbaum served in the U.S. State Department, where he worked on trade issues. He also served in the White House under former President Bill Clinton as an economist focusing on tech, labor, urban and rural policy for the Council of Economic Advisers.
