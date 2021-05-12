ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 2.4 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated as of May 12.
State officials report 471 new coronavirus cases Wednesday and nine deaths as hospitalizations and the state positivity rate continues to decline.
Hospitalizations went up by 29, now at 770 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 547 are in acute care and 223 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there are 454,271 total confirmed cases and 8,678 deaths. The state’s positivity rate went down to 2.74%. It’s the lowest its been since September 2020.
There are 2,432,761 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,351,130 doses so far. Of those, 2,918,369 are first doses with 13,768 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,225,518 are second doses, 35,883 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,906
|(206)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,248
|(590)
|14*
|Baltimore
|64,724
|(1,466)
|36*
|Baltimore City
|52,099
|(1,045)
|23*
|Calvert
|4,183
|(77)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,292
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,317
|(233)
|5*
|Cecil
|6,187
|(132)
|2*
|Charles
|10,685
|(192)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,763
|(50)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,604
|(313)
|9*
|Garrett
|2,008
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,328
|(270)
|5*
|Howard
|19,053
|(227)
|6*
|Kent
|1,334
|(44)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,353
|(1,486)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|84,069
|(1,452)
|32*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,962
|(44)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,936
|(124)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,563
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,121
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,390
|(275)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,539
|(153)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,607
|(97)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(50)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,283
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|46,590
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|83,361
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|77,828
|(94)
|6*
|40-49
|67,790
|(251)
|5*
|50-59
|67,746
|(726)
|28*
|60-69
|45,122
|(1,450)
|19*
|70-79
|24,792
|(2,203)
|40*
|80+
|15,759
|(3,911)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|237,527
|(4,187)
|93*
|Male
|216,744
|(4,500)
|99*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|139,972
|(3,080)
|70*
|Asian (NH)
|10,979
|(299)
|8*
|White (NH)
|160,357
|(4,389)
|98*
|Hispanic
|68,815
|(786)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|21,216
|(85)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,932
|(48)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.