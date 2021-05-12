QUEENS, NY (WJZ) — Rock legend Joan Jett was spotted at the Baltimore Orioles game in New York Wednesday — and she didn’t look too happy.
The "I Love Rock & Roll" singer was sporting a O's cap at Citi Field as the Orioles took on the New York Mets.
Even though she’s been living in New York for most of her life, she went to high school in Maryland and apparently is an O’s fan
The Orioles fell to the Mets 7 to 1.
