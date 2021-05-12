COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 2.4M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated, Metrics Trend Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
QUEENS, NY (WJZ) — Rock legend Joan Jett was spotted at the Baltimore Orioles game in New York Wednesday — and she didn’t look too happy.

The “I Love Rock & Roll” singer was sporting a O’s cap at Citi Field as the Orioles took on the New York Mets.

Even though she’s been living in New York for most of her life, she went to high school in Maryland and apparently is an O’s fan

The Orioles fell to the Mets 7 to 1.

