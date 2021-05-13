WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ)– A Baltimore City councilman was arrested in Washington D.C.
Zeke Cohen, who represents Baltimore's 1st district, was demonstrating at a CASA protest.
Today I was arrested with @CASAforall protesting for a pathway to citizenship for millions of our undocumented neighbors.
Baltimore's immigrant community is essential. Their blood, sweat and tears helped build our city and country. They deserve to live outside of the shadows. pic.twitter.com/w2cH14NnFR
— Zeke Cohen (@Zeke_Cohen) May 12, 2021
H was arrested for disobedience.
He says in part he is proud to join his brothers and sisters in the fight for our undocumented neighbors.