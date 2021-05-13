COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 2.4M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated, Metrics Trend Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arrest, Baltimore City, CASA, Crime, Immigration, Local News, Zeke Cohen

WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ)– A Baltimore City councilman was arrested in Washington D.C.

Zeke Cohen, who represents Baltimore’s 1st district, was demonstrating at a CASA protest.

READ MORE: Gov. Larry Hogan Lifts All COVID-19 Capacity Restrictions As Of Saturday, Indoor Mask Mandate Will Remain

H was arrested for disobedience.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Health Officials Prepared To Vaccinate Children Ages 12 To 15 After CDC Advisors Recommend Pfizer

He says in part he is proud to join his brothers and sisters in the fight for our undocumented neighbors.